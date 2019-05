Hepatitis C kills more Americans than any other infections disease, and the number of cases is increasing across the United States.

The opioid crisis is mainly to blame, as the hepatitis C epidemic is being fueled by needle sharing among drug users.

The CDC says the western U.S. has the highest number of cases, but the crisis is impacting every corner of the country.

Kristen Holmes travels to Kentucky, where health officials are hoping the use of clean drug equipment helps emerging crisis.