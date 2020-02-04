YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT - The NTSB released their preliminary report into a fatal plane crash in Yellowstone County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash on January 11th resulted in the deaths of the pilot and three passengers aboard.

The report states the single engine Cessna TR182 was destroyed when it collided with the mountainous terrain.

The NTSB confirms visual meteorological conditions prevailed and a flight plan was not filed for the cross-county flight.

The plane departed Billings Logan International Airport at 4:56 PM.

The report states the pilot planned to fly to Hardin, then Roundup, and then return to Billings by 7:30 that night.

Preliminary radar information obtained from a commercially available source by the NTSB shows that the pilot did follow that path up until the crash.

The NTSB says the radar track indicates that the airplane flew a straight track towards Roundup until the track ceased at 6:01 PM about 700 ft from the accident site.

Investigators determined the initial impact point was marked by several bent cross members and a broken guy wire about 65 feet high on a radio tower.

The NTSB says debris from the crash is consistent with impacting a wire.

The airplane remains in the custody of NTSB for further examination.

Click this link to read the full report.