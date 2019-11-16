Nova Center for the Performing Arts to perform A Christmas Carol

BILLINGS, MT - Christmas time is coming! For some it may be way too soon, for others it can’t come soon enough. No matter how you feel about the timing of the Christmas holiday, there are things that ring true for most of us. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts presents a classic yuletide tradition….A Christmas Carol. This classic Dickens tale opens the weekend of December 6th and continues the weekend of December 13th. Even if one is familiar with the “Bah Humbug!” of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Spirits of Christmas’ Past, Present and Future, the unconditional love of the Cratchit family, or the cheerful blessing of Tiny Tim...this is a journey from greedy self-absorption to the warmth and hope recognized in every human heart, that is well worth the time. This production is a poignant reminder that each of us has the power to see what’s best in ourselves and others. With an outstanding cast of seasoned actors and budding young thespians, this is a gift to give yourself as you prepare for the hectic Christmas time ahead. Directed by Gary Treglown, A Christmas Carol, comes alive on the main stage at NOVA with pathos, humor, musical interludes and holiday joy.

A Christmas Carol at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Avenue. December 6-8 and 13-15, 7:30PM on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:00PM on Sundays. Tickets are $21 for adults, $16 for seniors and military, $10 for students, available online at www.novabillings.org, at the box office Tuesday-Friday from noon-6PM, or by calling 406-591-9535.

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is now in its seventh season. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts offers drama, musical theater, improv, comedy, opera and a youth conservatory under one roof. With other organizations renting NOVA for performances or meeting space, the building is in use almost every day of the year providing the Billings community a local space for performance arts. NOVA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.