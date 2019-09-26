NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch on the West End Thursday night.

NOVA is a community theatre, and appreciates every contribution the public gives.

The funds earned will go towards their upcoming show, "The Jungle Book".

Some of the cast of "The Jungle Book" will be there, including Mowgli, Shere Khan, Baloo, Bagheera, and Kaa.

Enjoy a night out with the family and some delicious food while hanging out with the cast of the show.

The fundraiser is happening from 5 to 9 pm tonight the 26th.

"The Jungle Book" performs October 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th at 7:30 pm, and October 6th and 11th at 2 pm.

