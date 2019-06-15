Notre Dame Cathedral held it's first mass Saturday since the devastating April 15th fire the ravaged its roof and toppled its masterpiece spire.

Wearing a hard hat., the Archbishop of Paris celebrated the service in a chapel behind the choir that construction officials deem safe.

About thirty people, mainly priests, canons, and church employees, were allowed inside for security reasons. Other worshipers could watch the mass live on a Catholic t.v. station.

Officials said the cathedral remains in a "fragile" state, especially its ceiling, which is at risk of collapsing.

It is still unclear when the cathedral will be open to the public.

French president Emanuel Macron has set a goal of rebuilding it in just five years, which many experts consider unrealistic.