'Nothing like we've ever seen:' Bike sales have been double for Billings business since start of pandemic

BILLINGS, Mont. - The owner of the Spoke Shop in Billings said bike sales have been double since the pandemic started.

"It's pretty much nothing like we've ever seen," Owner of the Spoke Shop Dean Cromwell said. "The whole outdoor industry has blown up and bike is no exception. Our business is probably about double normal for the last 12 months."

Although winter is typically an off-season for the Spoke Shop, Cromwell said business continued to be double what it normally is through the winter months as well.

All of the increased business has led to some supply shortages and delays.

"There's really short supply out there," Cromwell said. "We do have bikes. We get bikes every week, but we certainly don't have as many on hand as we normally do. Usually, when a truck shows up, we unload it, build them. And, someone is looking for it the next day."

I asked Cromwell what parents can expect if they come in to buy bikes for the whole family.

"What you just said is exactly the category of bike that is in the shortest supply," he answered. "When mom, dad and the kids want to get new bikes: a couple of kids bikes, a couple of $500-$700 nice, little mountain bikes. That is the category of bikes that is hardest to get right now."

He said buyers could be waiting a week or two for the bike they want.

Cromwell said they've hired a few extra people to help put the bikes together and repair bikes that people bring in.

"What happened last year is not only did we sell a lot of new bikes, but people got their old bikes that were dusty off the roof of the garage and brought them in and wanted them fixed up," he said. "And, it was challenging. We started running out of supplies for that: tires and tubes and things you needed to fix bikes."

Cromwell expects business to pick up even more as we move into the summer months. So, his advice is to not wait if you are thinking about buying a bike this spring.

"I like to say, 'when you ride your bike, your day is better,'" Cromwell added. "Improving lives one bike at a time."