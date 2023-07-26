BILLINGS, Mont. - Today, "Not Invisible Act Commission", or NIAC, held a hearing for members of the public to share their stories of missing and murdered Native Americans. During the hearing, families had the chance to share the ways that their loved ones have been impacted, as well as offer feedback on the ways to reduce and effectively respond to these types of cases.

Several members of the Indigenous community traveled to Billings to testify at the hearing. NonStop Local spoke to some of them, including Carrisa Heavyrunner, whose young daughter, Mika, was killed in a hit and run incident near Arlee on March 31st. While the case is still under investigation, Heavyrunner says the woman she believes hit her daughter has not been arrested, nor are there any pending charges in connection with her case. She feels there is a lack of urgency and consideration from law enforcement regarding her daughter's case, and that's just one of many cases slowing the progression of healing for the Native community.

"You can't heal if you're not able to be seen and be heard,” Heavyrunner said. “That's why I wanted to help these women share their stories about their loved ones that they lost… We gotta keep Mika's name and other MMIP families and victims out there because everyone tends to forget things now so easily nowadays. We've gotta keep the momentum going."

More information about Mika's story, and ways that you can support the efforts being made on her case, can be found at here (www.MikaMatters.com).