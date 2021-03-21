BILLINGS, Mont. - The non-profit "Not In Our Town Billings" is an organization working to make the community safe and inclusive for all races and they're hosting their annual meeting virtually Sunday starting at 4 pm.

"I think people turn a blind eye a lot of the time, which is unfortunate, so we want to bring that to people's attention and we really want to make people aware on how they can change themselves, how they can help call out racism and help others change themselves as well," says Amber Palmer, President of NIOT.

Amber Palmer says their annual meeting is open to the public and gives residents the chance to see the importance of their organization.

"We are making a safe place for all BIPOC people (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), our allies and our supporters, we want to come together as a group and as a community and show people we are here to support each other."

Palmer is also a member of the Black, Indigenous People of Color group, which organized the Black Lives Matter protest in Billings this past summer.

"The people involved were incredibly, incredibly supportive, of course this is Montana, we had a lot of people who thought it was absolutely ridiculous, and I believe the quote was, "get a job, why are you standing on the street."

Though thousands of Magic City residents showed their support for the protest, members of NIOT Billings say they deal with racism regularly.

"Since I've gotten here it's gone from being beautiful to being called the N-word almost once to twice a month," says Abena Lane, NIOT Board Member.

"The sad thing is, it shouldn't be a reality, but the reality is I'm kind of use to it," says Ken Palmer, NIOT Vice President.

"Things like pulling back their eyes when they see Asian people, those little things are… all though they may seem funny and it does not come off as hateful, those type of things all lead up to hate that has been going on a lot in this county," says Lukas Seely, BIPOC Member.

With the killing of 8 people in Atlanta Georgia this past week, many of the victims being Asian American, members with the NIOT Billings say educating the youth on the reality of racism is more important than ever.

"That's something that's taught, that's learned and it's something that's ingrained in people's heads and it's up to people like us to show them something different, but it's also up to them to be willing to get that ignorance out of their brains," says Ken Palmer.

Their virtual meeting is open to the public staring at 4 Sunday. You can visit the NIOT Billings Facebook page to find a link to the Zoom meeting.