LAUREL, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy announced its intention to withdraw its application at the Montana Public Service Commission for the proposed Laurel methane gas plant.

“Montana is burning and smoke-filled skies are harming people’s health. Severe drought across the state is harming agriculture and our recreation economy. The Laurel gas plant would have made these even worse,” Anne Hedges, Montana Environmental Information Cemter (MEIC) director of policy, said. “We’re relieved that NorthWestern is withdrawing the application. It’s time for Montana to move forward with affordable, clean energy.”

According to a release, the MEIC has opposed the construction of the gas plant since it was originally proposed due to a number of concerns, including its impact on the climate crisis and the rising costs of gas-fired power.

“This is a victory for the climate and for Montana,” Hedges said. “Gas -- and all fossil fuels -- carry extreme costs to human and environmental health, and we must find clean and affordable alternatives as soon as possible.”