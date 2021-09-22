LAUREL, Mont. - After submitting a request Tuesday to withdraw its application to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for the Laurel gas plant, NorthWestern Energy later said they intend to move forward with building the gas plant without pre-approval.

"We were disappointed when NorthWestern requested PSC pre-approval for the Laurel gas plant last May. MEIC, along with dozens of other organizations and businesses, intervened so the PSC could scrutinize the proposal and ensure Montanans were not being taken to the cleaners," Montana Environmental Information Center's Anne Hedges wrote in a release.

"Following its petition for withdrawal from the pre-approval process yesterday, we are extremely frustrated with NorthWestern for wasting the PSC and Consumer Counsel’s time and taxpayer-funded resources, as well as the intervenors time and resources on a process that it now wants to abandon. Once again, NorthWestern failed to do its job and consider obvious factors before wasting everyone’s time and money... Now, NorthWestern intends to build the plant and seek approval for passing the costs on to customers through a general rate after the plant is built," she continued.

MEIC says they remain in opposition to the Laurel gas plant due to its cost, the impact of gas on the climate and public health and NorthWestern’s lack of transparency in this process.