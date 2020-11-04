Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 4, 2020 @ 4:01 am
Northwestern Energy is currently experiencing an outage in the Lewistown area. There's a crew in route.
More information, here.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive daily news updates from KULR-8? Signup today!
Get breaking news in your email inbox as soon as it happens.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.