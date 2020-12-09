POWELL, Wyo. - It’s quiet on the campus of Northwest College. After the Thanksgiving break, students did not return to campus - instead, they are all tuning in remotely to finish out the semester.

But Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Gerry Giraud says in terms of the pandemic, the fall semester was a success.

“We learned a lot about delivering instruction from a distance using the Zoom platform,” he reports. “We learned the importance of student engagement and keeping that engagement in spite of the fact that often times we couldn’t meet face to face with our students.”

And looking ahead to the spring semester, Giraud says the plan is to use the same mix of online and in-person classes - approximately 35 percent of instruction will be over zoom, 20 percent other internet services, 40 percent in-person attendance in Powell, and 5 percent in-person classes at the Cody campus.

But Giraud points out that there were some courses that just can’t be taught over the internet - such as welding and nursing - so safety protocols were implemented that were effective. And according to Marnee’ Crawford, who runs the nursing program at Northwest, their students were pleased to get back into the classroom this fall and work with local clinical partners after being strictly online in the spring.

“We were able to handle any kind of quarantine or isolation that came up with our students,” Crawford is pleased to report. “And we were able to work through those so that all the students could finish all of their hands-on learning this semester on time, and so we’re very thankful for that.”

And she says this spring they’ll be able to offer the same mix of clinical opportunities - students working in health care facilities locally - as well as zoom lectures that allow the students to interact in real time with their instructors and peers.

“That model is working really well. They feel like they have a connection, they feel like they’re able to really engage with one another, and it’s been very positive this semester - so we’ll continue that again next semester.”

Northwest College Administrators say that they’ve been fortunate that they’ve had no major outbreaks of COVID-19 on campus this semester. Giraud notes that there were some students and faculty who tested positive or had been exposed to the virus - but the protocols they had in place prevented any major incidents. And they are hopeful that this spring, conditions may improve further.

“We’re hoping that sometime during this semester, the COVID situation will be resolved in some way - perhaps a vaccine or some other way. And we can then offer our students the face-to-face interaction that they’ve had in the past.”