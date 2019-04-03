The Northern Plains Resource Council released their plan to clean up Colstrip ash pond complex. KULR8's Spencer Martin broke down their proposal to clean up the plan and the results from their job research study.

Northern Plains says at over 800 acres, the Colstrip power plant ash pond complex is one of the largest in the nation, and their research shows that cleaning up of those ponds, can be a massive job creator.

Northern Plains Resource Council is proposing what they call a "high and dry" plan which would store coal ash in a dry location high above the aquifer.

"I think the basic premise of this report is to dewater the ponds, excavate the coal ash and then store it high and dry above the ground water so that is our goal at this point," said Northern Plains Resource Council Chair, Becky Mitchell.

The proposed project would excavate coal ash, dewater it, and permanently repair the groundwater to create hundreds of jobs for the local workforce and protect the environment.

"It is clean up of coal ash is a job creator and it is also a way to permanentley remediate the ground water pollution for use of agriculture and the greater community with clean water and good paying jobs it will bridge Colstrip to a future," Mitchell said.

The proposed plan would cost much more than the Talen Energy's clean-up proposal. The total plan would cost nearly a billion dollars while Talen's would cost just over 400 million dollars. Mitchell says that cost would go on the six owners of the energy plant.

The study says some of the owners of the plant have put aside funds to finance the remediation. It says Puget Sound Energy has an account with approximately $400 million available to close and remediate the site. It also says Talen Energy funneled $500 million to shareholders not long ago after purchasing their share of the plant in 2015, "despite being well-aware of the liability and costs association with the cleanup."

"The other owners of the powerplants the cost would be divided amongst the six owners and they should be held responsible for the costs it is not the taxpayers responsibliity to pay the cost of Colstrip cleanup," said Mitchel with Northern Plains.

The six owners of the Colstrip power plant are Talen Montana, LLC; PacifiCorp, Puget Sound Energy, Inc.; Portland General Electric Company; Avista Corporation; and Northwestern Cooperation (owner of NorthWestern Energy).

The report also claims the short term income from direct jobs from their cleanup strategy would be $16.61 million, compared to $7.91 million for Talen's Proposal. Those short term dates range from 2020 to 2029.

Northern Plains Resource Council also says their proposal will create more jobs for the local workforce for decades to come. There "Do it right" proposal will create 218 jobs from 2020 to 2029 and 66 jobs from 2030 to 2069. Mitchell says their proposal may cost much more, but she says Talen's proposal wouldn't fix the pollution problem.

"My thoughts would be a concern for another you know the pollution will continue with Talen's proposal so I would be worried about tax payers in the future to pick up the cost for the clean up of that Colstrip ground water could be another super fund side," said Mitchell.

The report from Northern Plains Resource Council concludes to say the owners of the plant need to excavate ash ponds that are in contact with groundwater and fully dewater the rest of the ponds to prevent future contamination. They believe their "high and dry" strategy will accomplish this while providing jobs to the local workforce.

We reached out to one of Colstrip Energy Plant's owners, Puget Sound Energy. They said, "We are still reviewing the report, but PSE is committed to working with our co-owners for responsible environmental clean-up."

Talen Energy responded with their statement which is as follows:

While it is Talen Montana’s policy not to comment on third-party reports, we would like to share the following information regarding Colstrip’s ash pond closure and remediation plans provided to MDEQ under the Administrative Order on Consent (AOC).

Remedy Evaluation Reports* for Colstrip were recently submitted to MDEQ as part of the AOC. These reports contain a variety of possible closure and remediation options, along with extensive analyses for each. The options selected address our primary goal of protecting human health and the environment, and MDEQ has granted a conditional approval for the Plant Site Remedy Evaluation. Additionally, the environmental engineering analyses within these reports show that removing the ash from the ponds could actually be less effective in overall protection of human health and the environment.

We believe it is in the best interest of the 350 employees of the Colstrip plant and the State of Montana to not pursue more costly methods that are no more protective of human health and the environment than those currently recommended, but could accelerate plant closure.

*To view the report, visit http://deq.mt.gov/DEQAdmin/mfs/ColstripSteamElectricStation, then link to Documents/Remedy Evaluation Reports. Reports include: