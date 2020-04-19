BILLINGS, Mont. - Many people here in Billings have been finding ways to show their support for our health care workers on the front line. One downtown building has found a way to do their part in showing that appreciation.

The Northern Hotel announced on Facebook Saturday morning that they will be lighting up their building in the shape of a heart all weekend.

Owner of the Northern, Mike Nelson, says they are so proud to be a part of the Billings community and wanted to brighten the spirits of those working on the front line.

Mike says they have been taking this time to clean up the Northern, to make it look brand new for when Billings begins to open back up.

Mike says he is looking forward to the comeback our community will have, “We know that when Billings reopens, we’re going to come back even stronger than ever, we’re going to be proud of what we went through, but we’re going to be even more proud of what we’re going to do in the future.”

If you’re interested in checking out the heart shaped lights, Mike says for the best view head downtown around 8:30 after sun set.