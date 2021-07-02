LAME DEER, Mont. - A Northern Cheyenne woman is recovering after a car accident involving a BIA officer.

Northern Cheyenne Council Member Diane Spotted Elk says her daughter, Araya Beartusk, was driving down Cheyenne Avenue to meet her at work. Spotted Elk says she was waiting outside for Araya when she heard something.

"I just heard this bang and I knew it was a car getting hit. I literally saw a tire rolling and a cup flying," Spotted Elk said.

After hearing the crash, Spotted Elk went to check out the accident and was devastated with what she saw.

"As I come around the truck, I noticed immediately that it's my daughter's car, and I just flipped out," she said.

Spotted Elk says her daughter slowed to make a left turn into the Capitol parking lot when the BIA vehicle rear-ended her.

She then said her daughter had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to the emergency room.

Thankfully, her daughter is now resting at home.

"She had a few scratches on her ankle, a cut under her chin, they had to take some glass out of her face, and that was it. And her car is so tiny, the impact that she took, it's just a miracle. I am just so grateful," Spotted Elk said.

An investigation into what caused the collision is ongoing.