Northern Cheyenne Tribe welcomes "Journey to Healing" Mobile Unit

LAME DEER, Mont. - The pandemic has impacted not only the physical, but the mental and emotional health of millions across the world, including those in Montana.

Although getting the help you need shouldn't be hard, it is. That's why the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council is hoping to change that with their new Journey to Healing mobile unit.

Northern Cheyenne tribal council members say the Journey to Healing mobile unit has been in the works since 2017.

“This is part of a grant from the Indian Health Service to do different outreach in our different districts regarding behavioral health and mental health outreach," Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council Member Lane Spotted Elk said.

The mobile unit arrived just last week, and tribal council members are ready to see the impact it will have on the community.

“We have been going through the pandemic and we had a lot of deaths since then until now, and it’s been very hard on our community dealing with grieving and mourning. So, this really means a lot to our communities that they’re going to be able to deal with the issues that mourning brings to our people,” Serena Wetherelt, Vice President of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, said.

Behavioral Health Manager Maryann Farris-Sattler says the mobile unit will offer services to heal the community.

“Of course, behavioral health counseling, counseling, individual treatment, family treatment, couples treatment, we hope to do other things such as emotional regulation. We will have a massage chair also to help one relax and other things, such as education," Farris-Sattler said.

The mobile unit will be staffed by licensed clinical social workers, professional counselors and other providers. They plan to spend 15 days out of the month bringing their services to Birney, Ashland, Busby, Lame Deer and Muddy.

Their services will be free to all enrolled Native American members.

The provider staff is undergoing training for the next few months before they roll out the mobile unit. They do hope to see everyone when they host their first open house.