LAME DEER, MT- Residents in Northern Cheyenne ran in a color run to celebrate Pride Month and to show their support for their two-spirit relatives on Monday.

It's the first-ever marathon the Northern Cheyenne tribe has hosted in celebration of Pride Month.

Dozens of residents walked in support of their two-spirit people, and local organizations like 406 Pride donated pride accessories to bring even more color to this event.

Earlier this month, the reservation's Tribal Council passed a resolution officially designating June as Pride Month and affirmed their support for LGBTQ2 spirit people in the community.

As June comes to an end, tribal leaders say it's important for all Northern Cheyenne people to amplify and listen to their community's two spirit voices, not just this month, but every day.