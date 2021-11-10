BILLINGS — Nov. 10 marks the birthday of the United States Marine Corps, so the Northern Cheyenne Tribe hosted an event to honor Native American Veterans.

The tribe not only honored their veterans at the event, but they also remembered late Vice President Winfield Russell, who died in October last year.

He was also a Marine Veteran who served in Vietnam.

Some members of the tribe say they're thankful for the recognition, and say it's important to remember Russell's legacy.

"It just builds camaraderie with our veterans and with our Native American reservation. And the former Vice President Winfield Russell, he was instrumental in keeping this event going for us for a number of years," Veteran Les Birdchief said.

According to the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C., there are about 3,000 Native American veterans in Montana.

The event was held at the DanWalt Gardens in Billings.