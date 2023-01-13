BILLINGS, Mont. - Dozens of Northern Cheyenne teens are on the verge of completing the 27th Fort Robinson Spiritual Outbreak Run to their reservation.

They started running on Monday from Nebraska to Montana, commemorating their ancestors' breakout of Fort Robinson on January 9, 1879.

Running in relays, runners traced the 400 miles to their Northern Cheyenne homeland in Montana, completing the journey their ancestors could not.

The event honors their history, when tribal members captured in Fort Robinson, Nebraska resolved to resist and escape their captors.

None survived, but this run serves honors to those who fought so hard to get back to their homeland.

Lynette TwoBulls says the run helps build up leaders in their community, and helps them reconnect with something much bigger than themselves.

“It's really a rite of passage for them you know into adulthood the majority of them are all middle-school, high school. This year we do have a lot of young adults - they might have just graduated and they're coming back - really creating leaders from the ground up, from the back forward,” TwoBulls said.

This year, TwoBulls says 67 Northern Cheyenne teens and young adults are participating in the 400-mile trek.

She also says she looks forward to continuing this important tradition that helps to uplift the Northern Cheyenne community.