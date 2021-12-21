Northern Cheyenne seeking info on stolen animal traps

LAME DEER, Mont. - Two large animal traps were allegedly stolen from the Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services located along Highway 39 early Sunday morning.

In a release, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe said the traps are meant to reduce the stray dog/aggressive dog issue tribal members are experiencing.

The traps are described as brown, weighing about 48-pounds with dimensions of 48-inches by 21-inches by 26-inches.

Northern Cheyenne Tribal Leadership is offering a $200 reward to whomever can provide information resulting in the return of the animal traps.

Anyone with information is asked to call 406-720-3525.