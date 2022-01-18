LAME DEER, Mont. - The Northern Cheyenne Development Corporation Board (NCDCB) of Directors are temporarily closing the Mini Mall for one week starting Monday, Jan. 17 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The mall is scheduled to reopen Monday, Jan. 24.

According to the memorandum from the NCDCB, all businesses located at the mall may remain open only if they offer "curbside" services to customers. The Mini Mall's entrance will be locked during the closure.

The NCDCB will discuss the closure Wednesday.