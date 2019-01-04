North Dakota considers making car idling legal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - It is illegal in North Dakota to idle an unattended vehicle but the law is widely ignored in a state known for its brutal winters.

Republican Rep. Daniel Johnston is sponsoring a bill that would make it legal for residents to routinely warm up their vehicles in the winter without being in them.

The proposed measure would reverse a law on the books since the 1940s that he says goes against the will of the people.

The current law carries a maximum $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail.

Several other states have idling laws in part because running an unattended vehicle wastes fuel.

But even a leading environmental group says it won't oppose idling in North Dakota because it's so popular.

