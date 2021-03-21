North Carolina mall goes under lockdown after shots fired

An investigation is underway after a gun was fired inside a North Carolina mall.

Police say it happened inside the Northlake mall in Charlotte, Saturday Afternoon.

An off-duty officer heard the gunshot around 4 pm local time, and called for back-up.

Officers found physical evidence of a shot being fired, but did not find any gunshot victims.

The incident sent the mall into lockdown,, and was then evacuated as police and fire crews searched for victims and possible suspects.

Officials say three people were treated for minor injuries during the evacuation.