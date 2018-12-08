North Carolina bracing for winter storm

Snow is falling hard in Asheville and other parts of Western North Carolina, and it doesn't look to stop until Sunday night or early Monday.
This was the scene Saturday night in Asheville. You can already see the snow starting to stick to the ground, on vehicles and on tree limbs.
The National Weather Service says about eight to 12 inches of snow could hit Asheville before all is said and done. More northern areas could see as much as a foot and a half of the flaky white stuff.
Forecasters also expect the snow to be accompanied by high winds at times, making power outages a possibility.