Normandy veterans gather to watch unveiling of new D-Day monument

Normandy veterans and relatives across the UK gathered Sunday to watch a special unveiling of a new memorial dedicated to those involved in the D-Day landings 77 years ago.

The memorial was opened just outside the village of Ver Sur Mer in France, but due to Covid-19 restrictions many veterans from abroad have been unable to attend in person.

Instead, a livestream of the unveiling was shown at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and more than 100 veterans gathered to watch the event remotely.

On D-Day, more than 150,000 allied troops landed on the beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats.

This year on June 6th, the beaches stood vast and empty as the sun rose, exactly 77 years since the dawn invasion.

The names of more than 22,000 men and women, mostly British soldiers, are written on its stone columns.