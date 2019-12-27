Noon Year's Eve coming up at ZooMontana

ZooMontana will be providing kids a chance to come ring in the New Year a little bit earlier than the rest of us.

ZooMontana is hosting their annual Noon Year's Eve event from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on December 31st.

Noon Year's Eve allows for kids to come and celebrate the New Year as many of them do not stay awake long enough to seethe ball drop at midnight.

Noon Year's Eve will include crafts and a ball dropping along with the celebration toast of apple juice or ginger ale for the kids.

Festivities will be taking place in the main building and under the pavilion at the zoo.