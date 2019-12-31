Noon Year's Eve at ZooMontana

BILLINGS, Mont. -- New Year's Eve is a special day for all -- and it's not just those who stay up until midnight who get to have all the fun.

ZooMontana hosted a 'Noon Year's Eve' ball drop today. A huge crowd gathered underneath the pavilion to start the countdown. Jeff Ewelt, Director at ZooMontana, says they do this event every year -- rain or shine. He says the weather was nice today -- but says one year -- they even managed to drop the disco ball in negative twenty degree weather!

"This is just an adorable event that we have here at the Zoo and you know not all the little ones can always stay up til midnight on New Year's Eve so we thought let's do a Noon Year's Eve for the little kids," says Ewelt, "We can have a fun toast with some apple cider or ginger ale if they want and that way they get to partake in some of the festivities that some of us adults get to do in the evening.