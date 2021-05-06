BILLINGS, Mont. - A Nonprofit gym in Billings is working to eliminate veteran suicide.

The Adaptive Performance Center opened on March 2, 2020. Their motto is: "Making what seems impossible, possible. Eliminating veteran suicide."

Founders Mitch Crouse and Karen Pearson cited data from the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs that said the veteran suicide rate in Montana was significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate for 2018. The suicide rate for Montana veterans was also significantly higher than the national general population suicide rate.

Crouse and Pearson said the community aspect to the center is working.

"One of our members a couple of weeks ago said, 'I've finally stopped thinking about suicide,'" Crouse said. "'What I was doing every day was thinking about suicide. And, coming here, I don't do that anymore because I know I have a place to come and be myself.'"

If you need help, you can call the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The Adaptive Performance Center costs $19.95/month for veterans. Although, Crouse said no veteran is turned away if they can't pay.

One veteran who belongs to the Adaptive Performance Center is retired Navy veteran Don Nafts. Nafts was Machinist Mate 3rd Class from 1970-1974, serving in Vietnam.

Nafts was unable to walk for about three years after having both of his lower legs amputated. With the help of the Adaptive Performance Center, Nafts took his first steps a little over a week ago.

"About three years, I haven't walked," Nafts said. "I walked just the other week here. And, that's the first time. And, that's the greatest time."

"I'm a licensed mental health provider," Pearson said. "And, I was in private practice for about 17 years, did human services for 26 years. When I changed careers to physical fitness, I saw people start to make a change in three or four personal training sessions than they did in 10 years sitting on my couch."