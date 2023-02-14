ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - A guardrail pierced into a van in the south part of Rosebud County Tuesday.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the guardrail speared into the van, tearing off the drivers seat, putting the seat and driver in the cargo part of the van.

"The driver of this van is very thankful for his seatbelt and none of us can believe he didn't get seriously hurt," RCSO said in the Facebook post.

RCSO is warning drivers to drive carefully, particularly on highways 39 and 212, as the roads are very slippery.