Frigid temperatures on the way to Montana this weekend, and that puts pressure on places like Family Service in Billings.

"When we first started out this morning, all of our coolers were full, our freezers were full. I think with the storm coming, that more people are worried about food insecurity over the weekend," said Executive Director of Family Service, Stacy Brown.

But by Friday afternoon, those freezers were mostly empty with more people outside waiting for food.

While she's not worried about meeting the extra demand, Brown says its been a busy year with the pandemic causing food insecurity, and now the cold weather on top of that.

"There are items that we've always been able to order before, but are not available at the moment," Brown said.

In fact, she says on Thursday, more than 120 families came to the facility for help; A number that most likely won't go down any time soon.

"I feel like its doubling, with the amount they need, but we've always been able to manage," Brown said.

And there's another layer of need, when kids are forced to stay home from school because of coronavirus.

"It's because they haven't been in school, and so there's even more requests for food," Brown said.

But Brown says its simply a new challenge to overcome.

"You can't out-give God, and so no matter how much we give, it will come back to us, and it will go into the community," Brown said.