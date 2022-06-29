BILLINGS, Mont - Non-profit, Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow or LIFTT has just been awarded $10,000 to support its mission of providing services for disabled people in Montana.

The organization has four locations and serves 18 counties in the Treasure State.

Offering support, resources, and advocacy to people of all ages with disabilities.

Organization Director, Carlos Ramalho says inflation and the rising price of gas have made it difficult for the organization to continue to help disabled people living in more rural areas.

He says, while the grant was a surprise its impact for the disabled community will be hard to miss.

“So, this grant will be used to supplement every part of our budget, mainly our travel expenses to reach out to the population that are living in the distant areas,” Ramalho said. “Every dollar of the grant will count and it will bring not only smiles to the face of the disabled people that we serve but it will also bring hope and help them live life to the fullest, they deserve that.”

Ramalho says he has been deaf for 15 years so he knows what it's like to have to break through barriers and advocate for yourself.

LIFTT is always looking for donations and grants to hire new staff, develop new programs for kids and teens, as well as innovative projects.