BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, along with non-profit animal rescues, Circle 2 Rescue and Spay Montana, is putting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic on Saturday and Sunday to help control stray animal populations throughout the county.

They are already booked up for spay and neuter service but they're hoping to offer low-income families the opportunity to get their animals vaccinated or microchipped at the event.

Amy Lamm, a veterinarian who has been working with Spay Montana for the last 21 years, said that this event provides an opportunity to serve underserved areas such as Billings.

“We have underserved areas that we are helping, including Billings, because we have many people that can’t afford normal spay and neuter prices and they are not getting it done. We are not doing it just for population control, but we’re doing it for behavior as well and for health purposes. We prevent mammary tumors in adult dogs if we are spaying somewhere before or right after that first tooth. So, this is an opportunity to kind of catch a big group of animals that need spay and neuter all at once,” explained Dr. Lamm.

For those interested in coming to the event, Sandy Newton, the Executive Director of Spay Montana said the earlier they can make it out there, the better chance they will have to get their animal vaccinated or microchipped.

“We encourage people to come at about 10 in the morning because we have to get things going and started and, you know, they are starting surgeries at 8:30, so we like to have that going first and then we will start doing vaccines,” emphasized Newton.

The clinic will be hosted on Saturday and Sunday at 8 am inside MetraPark.

Due to the number of people already requesting spay and neuter services, they will also be accepting waitlist applications for future spay and neuters.