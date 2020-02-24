BILLINGS, Mont. -- It was a packed house as city council members heard from the public on a proposed non-discrimination ordinance.

It's not a new issue to come before council members, but it is the first time this NDO, which is being called a Welcoming Diversity Ordinance, has come before council members since August of 2014.

Councilmembers expected this heavy turnout, which required the opening of an overflow room, after receiving several hundred emails on the topic in recent weeks. Proponents and opponents took turns over a two hour period to share their reasons for their feelings on the issue.

One business owner shared her feelings on people choosing to bypass the Magic City, while another speaking in favor, spoke on what it was like living in Billings and being threatened for his religious beliefs decades ago.

"Sadly our failure to protect the LGBTQ is now what Billings is known for across Montana and beyond... tourists are now traveling to Bozeman and other Montana communities stand up for diversity and are seen as more welcoming."

Those in opposition to the ordinance were equally as passionate on the issue. One couple share their concerns on how the NDO would open them up to legal action if they politely declined to do business with someone whose beliefs run counter to their own. Another speaker spoke to her concerns on how the NDO could be abused by sexual predators.

"My question is, what is considered a facility? And does this ordinance allow biological males who identify as female enter into the restrooms and lockerrooms of women? Because I do not want there to be even the possibility that a sexual predator identifying as a female could legally enter into the bathroom or lockerroom I am in. The privacy rights of young women in particular are at risk here."

The public hearing was informational only. Councilmembers cannot take a vote on the issue until after the ordinance makes its way through the committee process. At least two more public meetings must be held before a formal vote can be taken.