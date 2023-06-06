Billings, MT-Dr. Steven running was a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on climate change team, which earned him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.The panel focused on reporting the connection between global warming and human activities.

And Dr. Running has prepared an updated climate report that is focused on Montana.

The report will be presented in a lecture and discussion by running at Petro Hall on M.S.U.B's campus.

And according to dr. Runnings coordinator for his visit to the Magic City, this is only the start of what they are describing as "Climate Week in Billings."

The full list of the week's events are as follows:

Monday, June 5, 2023

• 12:00 PM: Join Steve Running at Downtown Rotary, Northern Hotel.

• 2:00 or 3:00 PM: Energy Panel (Venue TBD). Coordinated by Mary Fitzpatrick at YVCC and Katie Spence at MEIC.

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

• 11:00 AM: Visit St. Andrews Community Garden, followed by lunch and an informal session with Steve Running.

• 6:00 PM: Reception and Social Hour – Glacier Room at MSUB. A chance to meet Steve Running!

• 7:00 PM: The Main Event at Petro Hall, 1500 University Dr. Moderated by Tom Towe, Introduced by Chuck Tooley.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

• 10:00 AM: Video recording of an interview with Steve Running by Mike Penfold for Our Montana on Community Channel 7.

• 2:00 PM: Program on Climate Change in Columbus, MT.

• 5:30 to 8:30 PM: Documentary screening "Youth v Gov" by Forward MT at Pub Station.

Thursday, June 8, 2023

• 3:00 PM: Four short videos session (Venue TBD). Coordinated by Lori Byron.

• 6:00 to 9:00 PM: Steve Running at Library Foundation Dinner, "Food for Thought".

Dr. Steve Running was also a lead author for one of the chapters in the IPCC report.

He's also on the NASA Advisory Council Science Committee and who retired from the University of Montana as a Professor of Ecology.

He has written over 270 scientific articles and two books.