BILLINGS, Mont. - No suspects have been identified in an early morning shooting in Billings.

Officers were called out to Swords Park just before 2:00 am for a report of someone being shot.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports additional officers spoke with a 30-year-old man at a local hospital who said the car he was in was shot at.

A 31-year-old woman had also been shot in the back.

The victims’ injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time, BPD reports.

No suspects have been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

