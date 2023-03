BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure caught on fire in the 200 block of South 31st Street in Billings Friday.

A release from the Billings Fire Department said the inside of the structure was completely undergoing renovation, and the walls of a hallway and the skylights received heavy fire damage.

The estimated property and content loss costs $5,000.

No one was injured and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.