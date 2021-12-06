No one injured in I-90 rollover crash in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A pickup truck slid off the road and rolled while exiting I-90 in Billings Monday.

Officer with the Billings Police Department, Jake Best, said the pickup was getting off the interstate on the King Ave West/Mullowney Lane Exit when it hit some ice, lost control, slid off the road, the tires got caught and the pickup rolled over.

Best said only one vehicle was involved and no one was injured. The driver of the vehicle was the only person inside.

According to Best, the pickup was going too fast for the icy road conditions.