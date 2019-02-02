No jail time for Montana bounty hunter in plea deal

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A bounty hunter will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to criminal endangerment and unlawful restraint in a case that raised questions about Montana's lack of regulations for the industry.

The Missoulian reports Vaness Baker was given a three-year deferred sentence and a suspended six-month sentence in county jail by Missoula District Judge Robert Deschamps on Friday.

Baker pleaded guilty in November.

Authorities initially filed an aggravated burglary charge against Baker related to his pursuit of a man who owed $115 to a bail bondsman.

According to court documents, Baker broke into the man's home and aimed a rifle at the man, his wife and their four-year-old child.

Baker told the judge he was sorry the child was scared and glad no one was hurt.

