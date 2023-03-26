BILLINGS, Mont. - Nobody was injured in a robbery at knifepoint in Billings Sunday morning.
The Billings Police Department reports the incident happened around 8:05 am in the 800 block of Jackson St.
Officers located and identified an adult man as the suspect about an hour after the incident.
The suspect has been placed under arrest and remanded at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
