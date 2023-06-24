UPDATE:

Montana Rail Link (MRL) shared that the train crew is safe and no injuries have been reported in relation to Saturday morning’s train derailment near Reed Point.

According to MRL, several cars are in the river and the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars.

At this time the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

You can read the full statement from Montana Rail Link below:

"This morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m. MDT, a portion of a train traveling westbound near Reed Point derailed while traversing a bridge over the Yellowstone. The train crew is safe and no injuries have been reported. There are several cars in the river and the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation with MRL personnel and first responders onsite. DES and NRC have been notified. The safety of our employees and the public remains our top priority. We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident.”

A release from Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) says the cities along with irrigation canal companies are implementing protective measures due to the spill.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers are closed at the request of Stillwater County Officials due to the derailment.

In a release, Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services shared that there is no reported life or property threat.

The Montana Department of Transportation is telling people to not stop on the roadway on I-90 around mile marker 398.

Governor Greg Gianforte said he is monitoring the situation and that the state is standing by with support.

The following closure information is from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

The Stillwater River is closed from Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site to confluence with the Yellowstone River. If boaters see this alert while on the river below Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site, the last take out is Fireman’s Point Fishing Access Site.

The Yellowstone River is closed from Pelican Fishing Access Site to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site to boaters and floaters. This includes Braaten and Indian Fort Fishing Access Sites.

From Indian Point to Buffalo Mirage, people are being told to avoid water due to possible contact with contaminants.