No injuries following camper fire north of Billings

KULR (Billings)- Two people are safe after escaping a fire north of Billings just off of Roundup Rd.

The fire completely engulfed their camper trailer parked on Michael Ln. just after 12 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Shepherd Fire Chief John Hutzenbiler says he could see the smoke all the way from South 27th street.

Two other fire agencies were also paged, but were called off once Shepherd firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

There were no injuries and Chief Hutzenbiler says there will be an investigation into what caused the fire.