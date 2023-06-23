UPDATE - Crow Days in Crow agency was taking place right before a storm hit and stopped the rodeo.

Just before the storms, folks were enjoying the rodeo at the grounds, local residents said.

The storm came in 20 minutes before 5:00 PM and folks began to make their way inside the facility across the street.

Police, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the National Park Service responded shortly after 5 pm to a partial structural collapse.

No injuries reported at this time.

Heritage Road in front of the rodeo grandstand is closed as police build perimeter.

