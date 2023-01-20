BILLINGS, MT- No one was injured in an early morning garage fire near Custer Ave and 3rd St West.

Battalion Chief Sean Biggins said the call came at 3:07 a.m.

He said the first responders to arrive at the scene saw heavy fire in the garage, with two vehicles also in flames.

A neighbor said he woke up to the sound of tires popping:

"So, about a little bit after 3 o'clock, I heard these popping or almost exploding sounds," neighbor Bill Baker said. "Of course, it woke me up and so, I was curious. So, I looked out the front door and saw flames coming from our neighbor's house. And the fire trucks had just arrived when I looked up. They were really fast at getting there."

Battalion Chief Biggins said two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were able to safely evacuate.

He said fire crews were able to get the fire out in about 15 minutes before it spread to the house.

The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.