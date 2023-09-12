BILLINGS, Mont. - There is no immediate threat at Castle Rock Middle School in Billings Tuesday after a student made a school shooting threat Monday night, Billings Public Schools said in consultation with law enforcement.

The following is a letter to parents, guardians and community members posted to Billings Public School's Facebook page:

Last evening a student at Castle Rock Middle School recently made a threat about a school shooting. This was immediately acted upon by The Billings Police Department. The administration investigated and confirmed the facts this morning.

Our school will continue with normal day to day operations. After consultation with law enforcement, there is no immediate threat to the school, as the situation has been effectively contained. Please be assured that we treat all threats with the utmost seriousness, as the safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our highest priorities.

This message serves as an essential update for parents and students at Castle Rock Middle School. We will let you know if anything changes within the situation.