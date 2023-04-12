SIDNEY, Mont. - No flooding incidents have been reported in Richland County, and now, it seems the county is in the clear for now.

Richland County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) reports the ice has moved out of the county and is flowing by Sundheim Park in North Dakota, and around confluence in North Dakota.

The county DES was sharing updates on the ice jam condition as we saw warmer weather recently,

On April 10, they reported they were monitoring a medium mass of ice that was stationary at Richland Park.

People were asked to report any flooding or additional concerns, however, nothing was reported to DES.