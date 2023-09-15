BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department found no credible threat after there was a report of a suspicious armed man outside Billings West High School Friday.

BPD said in a Facebook post Billings West put security measures in place after the report was made.

Billings Public School Superintendent Erwin Garcia told us a student posted a picture to social media with a gun--due to time the picture was taken and the background in the photo, there was an immanent threat the gun was possibly on schoolgrounds.

Garcia said police identified the student, confronted them, the student resisted and then was arrested.

Police found there was no credible threat to the school, according to BPD's Facebook post.

There was a heavy police presence at the school, but classes resumed as usual.

Garcia advised parents monitor what their children are bringing to school and what they are posting on social media to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Additionally, Garcia said this incident is not related to other recent school threat incidents in the community.