Nissan Rouge emergency braking system malfunction causes 14 crashes

The Federal Government is investigating complaints that the automatic emergency brake system on some Nissan Rogues can turn on for no reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into more than 800 complaints that the emergency braking system engaged without warning on 2017 and 2018 Rogues.

The probe covers more than half a million vehicles.

Owners have reported 14 crashes and five injuries.

The agency will try to find a cause and determine how often the false braking happens, and could seek a recall.