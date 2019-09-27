Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated because of the birth defect, became the first double amputee child to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week.

Daisy-May used carbon blades to model for a high-end children's clothing line called Lulu et Gigi.

Daisy-May was born with Fibular Hemimelia, a lack or shortening of the calf bone and her legs had to be amputated when she was 18 months old.

Daisy-May is only nine, but this isn't her first modeling job.

She's walked the runways during fashion weeks in New York and London.

She modeled for a number of British retailers and sportswear giant, Nike.

The show featured a diverse group of children models including a plus-size teen model and a model with down syndrome.

Daisy-May began modeling after watching a show about fashion on TV with her dad, who asked if she'd like to model.