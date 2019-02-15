Nine Louisiana State University fraternity members were taken into custody, accused of hazing-related activities.

Arrest reports say the alleged beatings and rituals happened last fall and included pledges having to lie face down on a basketball court covered in broken glass while others urinated on them.

Other accusations include: kicking pledges with steel-toed boots, and trying to burn them with cigarettes.

In a statement LSU said that type of behavior is quote 'unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students.'

It also said that Delta Kappa Epsilon's national office revoked the chapter's charter.

An attorney for one of the accused students said people should not lump all of accused together, and to not jump to conclusions.

LSU says it has been working to crack down on hazing policy violations after the death of 18-year-old Max Gruver who died during an alleged hazing ritual while pledging Phi Delta Theta.