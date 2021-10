BILLINGS, Mont. - The NILE Stock Show and Rodeo is back at MetraPark in Billings Oct. 15-23.

NILE General Manager Chad Reisig said there are 2500 exhibitors and 376 PRCA rodeo contestants this year. They will be coming to the NILE from 38 states, plus Canada.

Masks are encouraged, but not required at the NILE.